NightSide – A Closer Look at the Diversity Lottery Program

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump addressed the New York attack earlier today, calling for an end to a diversity lottery program that allows up to fifty thousand people into this country every year. Democrats have criticized the President for politicizing a tragedy so soon after the attack, but many Republicans are agreeing with the President that we shouldn’t be randomly selecting people without using an extreme vetting process. Ira Mehlman, Media Director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, checks in with Dan to talk about this program, and how the problems with our current immigration system leave us vulnerable. Do you agree with the President that this program should be shut down?