NightSide – A Closer Look at the Diversity Lottery Program

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump addressed the New York attack earlier today, calling for an end to a diversity lottery program that allows up to fifty thousand people into this country every year. Democrats have criticized the President for politicizing a tragedy so soon after the attack, but many Republicans are agreeing with the President that we shouldn’t be randomly selecting people without using an extreme vetting process. Ira Mehlman, Media Director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, checks in with Dan to talk about this program, and how the problems with our current immigration system leave us vulnerable. Do you agree with the President that this program should be shut down?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch