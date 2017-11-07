Mayor Election Results Come In For Cities Across Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Several cities held mayoral elections across Massachusetts Tuesday.
In Lynn, Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy was ousted.
Kennedy was trying to fend off a challenge from state Sen. Thomas McGee, the co-chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee.
In Newton, Ruthanne Fuller will be the next mayor after narrowly defeating fellow city councilor Scott Lennon.
Fuller will succeed outgoing two-term Mayor Setti Warren, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
Unofficial returns showed Fuller winning the race by less than 400 votes out of more than 24,000 cast on Tuesday, after a hard-fought campaign waged in the Boston suburb.
Attleboro’s long-time Mayor Kevin Dumas lost to State Representative Paul Heroux.