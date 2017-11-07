Job Opening: Massachusetts Looks To Hire A Marijuana Inspector

BOSTON (CBS) – How well do you know marijuana? Massachusetts is looking for a qualified person to fill the job of pot inspector.

“Cannabis (marijuana and hemp) is a new crop for Massachusetts,” the job description states. “This Inspector position will enforce the laws and regulations involving hemp and overlapping laws and regulations that impact the cultivation of marijuana.”

The Agriculture Department says it is seeking someone with at least a bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, plant pathology or a related field like crop productions. Applicants should also be familiar with marijuana laws and how it’s regulated in other states.

The new inspector will check crops and help the state build its new recreational marijuana industry.

The salary for this position ranges from $42,000 to $57,000.

