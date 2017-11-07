Faneuil Hall Christmas Tree Arrives In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Faneuil Hall is getting ready for Christmas.

A flatbed truck delivered an 80-foot Norwegian spruce to the Marketplace Tuesday afternoon.

The tree will be decorated with hundreds of lights for the holiday season and it will be the centerpiece of the annual show called Blink!

This year, Blink! will be a completely new show with more colorful lights than ever and new music.

Blink! will run from November 29th through January 1st. The tree will light up at 4:30 p.m. and every half hour will transform the Marketplace into a glittering spectacle of light and sound until closing at 10 p.m.

WBZ-TV is proud to once again light up Boston’s biggest tree.

Watch the WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular on Tuesday, November 28th at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Lisa Hughes and David Wade, the show will feature holiday entertainment and the New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive.

