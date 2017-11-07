Charlie McAvoy Destroys Wild’s Tyler Ennis With Punishing Hit

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy is a special talent, and not just because of his offense. The 19-year-old has eight points in 13 games, a 50-point pace, but he plays a well-rounded game. He has also shown early on that he’s not afraid to deliver clean yet punishing hits in the right spots.

On Monday night against the Wild at the TD Garden, McAvoy loudly and resoundingly showed Tyler Ennis and everyone watching that he needs to be taken seriously in the hitting department. It’s impressive enough that the rookie shows no fear in laying the wood, but he also delivered a textbook legal body check.

McAvoy went all shoulder as he lured Ennis in on the half boards before absolutely flattening him:

Charlie McAvoy lays out Tyler Ennis pic.twitter.com/2NzN9VQlIe — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 7, 2017

Here’s another angle:

PSA: Don't try to just skate by Charlie McAvoy. It will not work out well for you. pic.twitter.com/c66xNSLIbS — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) November 7, 2017

Many others on Twitter took notice of the hit.

Charlie McAvoy will be bouncing at Beach House in the off season https://t.co/MyAIfJyUpQ — San Mateo III (@MATE0247) November 7, 2017

McAvoy laying the wood tonight — Brysen (@B_monahan918) November 7, 2017

McAvoy acting like McFreightTrain. Kid is dropping big, clean hits. — Andrew E Thompson (@Godwentwhoops) November 7, 2017

The level of physicality that McAvoy brings is as surprising as it is impressive. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) November 7, 2017

McAvoy is mashing bastards — Transient Curse (@Ghidorah404) November 7, 2017

McAvoy is in a baaaad mood tonight. Brutal checks. Awesome #nhlbruins — Dabria (@dnauss13) November 7, 2017

The veteran Ennis got his revenge later in the game when he laid out McAvoy himself, although his check wasn’t quite as clean. He appeared to make some helmet contact, but the play was borderline and McAvoy popped right back up anyway:

Tyler Ennis (5'9") gets revenge for earlier as he levels Charlie McAvoy pic.twitter.com/IvBWjsKele — Bat Flip Sports (@BatFlipSports) November 7, 2017

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has also taken notice of the way McAvoy has asserted himself physically on almost a nightly basis.

“He’s a big body and he’s certainly shown it every time I’ve seen him play,” Cassidy said after the game on NESN. “A time or two a game, he catches a forward napping a little bit. Good, clean, hard checks. Nothing dirty about it.”

McAvoy is going to take his licks at certain points in his rookie season, but he’s also likely to be in the conversation for the Calder Memorial Trophy. His eye-popping physicality is one of many reasons why.

