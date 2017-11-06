WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Driver Accused Of Selling Heroin From Special Needs School Van Due In Court

Filed Under: Framingham, Heroin, Juan Miranda-Ortiz, Natick, Rudencia Montes

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A woman accused of selling heroin from the special needs school van she drove is due to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Monday.

Rudencia Montes, 43, is charged with distributing heroin, conspiracy to violate the state’s drug laws, and a park zone violation.

Montes was a driver for the Accept Education Collaborative in Natick.

montes embed Driver Accused Of Selling Heroin From Special Needs School Van Due In Court

Rudencia Montes. (Framingham Police)

She was arrested along with Juan Miranda-Ortiz, 33, at Cushing Memorial Park Friday morning. Miranda-Ortiz faces the same charges.

Police said a detail officer noticed the school van pull into the parking lot of the park, then watched another car pull up to the scene.

That officer said he saw Miranda-Ortiz get out of the car and complete a drug deal with the person in the other vehicle, later identified as Corrine Gentile, 33.

drugs2 Driver Accused Of Selling Heroin From Special Needs School Van Due In Court

Juan Miranda-Ortiz and Corrine Gentile. (Framingham Police)

Identical envelopes containing heroin were found in Gentile’s car and the school van, and all three were arrested.

Montes was fired hours after her arrest Friday.

In a statement, Accept Collaborative spokesperson Marcia Berkowitz said no students were present or involved, and that the company notified the parents of the students Montes drove.

“The well-being of our students is paramount, and we will continue to take all steps needed to provide them with safe and effective transportation to and from school,” Berkowitz wrote.

