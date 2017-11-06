Red Sox Get Hilarious Twitter Reactions To Alex Cora Photo

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox introduced their Twitter followers to new manager Alex Cora with a pair of stylish new photos on Monday. Sporting a suit and sunglasses, Cora was snapped walking down Lansdowne St. toward Fenway Park, looking like a man “on his way” to take charge as the new skipper.

The photos also resulted in some unintentional hilarity.

Despite the straightforward, earnest nature of the Red Sox’ original tweet and photos, this is Twitter we’re talking about. So naturally, many followers snapped back with some clever replies.

Several people noticed that the suit and sunglasses made Cora look strikingly similar to “Mr. Worldwide”, a.k.a. rapper Pitbull.

congrats on hiring pitbull — giblet gravy derp 🦃 (@D2_Derpinator) November 6, 2017

Some respondents were fans of the sunglasses, though.

Alex Cora be like: pic.twitter.com/Sfr27dyEYa — Positive Factor (@FactorPositive) November 6, 2017

Another made a reference to one of the cheesiest lines in movie history:

Others wondered why Cora would be walking to Fenway in the first place instead of being driven there:

Maybe send a car service to give the poor guy a ride?! 🤣 — TCD (@CraytonD) November 6, 2017

One sharp-eyed follower realized Cora would be a perfect fit in the Beastie Boys’ classic “Sabotage” music video:

and ALEX CORA as THE CHIEF pic.twitter.com/jKsu1dsM8W — Colin Steele (@colinsteele) November 6, 2017

But the majority of reactions were just excited and welcoming Red Sox fans:

THIS IS MY FAVORITE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/DxMdc7we1N — Sheehan (@SheehanHG) November 6, 2017

If these tweets are half as good as Cora is as an actual manager, the Red Sox could be in good hands with their new leader.