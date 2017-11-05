Woman Killed In Westport Hit-And-Run

WESTPORT (CBS) — A woman was killed by a car while she was running on State Road in Westport, police said.

Officials were called to the scene around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday. It was reported that a woman was on the ground and someone was doing CPR.

The woman, 48, from Fall River, was transported to St. Anne’s Hospital where she died.

According to police, the car involved did not stop, although debris from the vehicle was found.

About an hour later, a woman called Westport police to report that she may have hit a deer in the same area. Police found that the damage on her car was consistent with the debris found at the scene.

Traffic in the area was diverted for about four hours.

Police have not released any identities or any more information at this time.