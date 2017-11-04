Off-Duty Police Officer Rescues Driver From Burning Car

MARLBORO (CBS) – An off-duty police officer helped to rescue a driver from a burning car in Marlboro Saturday morning.
Firefighters received an emergency call around 11:30 a.m. reporting a crash and car fire in the area of River Road West at Donald Lynch Boulevard.
A pickup truck rear-ended a Chevy Cruz, and then the Chevy caught on fire, officials said.
The off-duty officer, who then pulled the driver from the burning vehicle, was not immediately identified.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes.
Officials cleared the scene within 15 minutes.