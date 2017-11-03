Toucher & Rich: Goucher Goes To The Arcade

BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Goucher and his golden pipes were back in Boston for Thursday night’s Bruins-Golden Knights game, and he was in town long enough to give us another classic Toucher & Rich bit.

He stopped by his old stomping grounds at 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss his new gig in Vegas on Thursday, but T&R weren’t going to let him leave without having some fun. So on Friday, we were all treated to “Goucher Goes To The Arcade.”

In the same light as “Goucher Goes To The Movies,” the play-by-play man calls some classic video games that is sure to stir up some nostalgia. Take a listen as Gouch calls games like Mike Tyson’s Punch Out, Ice Hockey, and Mortal Kombat, among others.

“Fat guy scores to give the U.S. the lead! … This is no Blades Of Steel.“