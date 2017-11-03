Marcus Morris Will Make His Celtics Debut Friday Vs. Thunder

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Morris will make his long-awaited Celtics debut Friday night when the team takes on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Morris, acquired in an offseason trade from the Pistons for Avery Bradley, missed the first eight games of the season with knee soreness. He’ll play Friday night and then one game in Boston’s upcoming back-to-back, either on Sunday in Orlando or Monday in Atlanta, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb.

Marcus Morris will make his debut tonight and play one half of back to back vs. ATL/ORL — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 3, 2017

Morris will come off of the bench on Friday and is on a minutes restriction of 20-22 minute, according to Robb. He could have a solid impact in Boston’s second unit, providing a veteran presence alongside Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

No. 13 is ready to roll tonight for the first time this season, as the Celtics will finally activate Marcus Morris. pic.twitter.com/P3rBh4LH2i — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 3, 2017

The 28-year-old has averaged 10.1 points per game off of 43 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range for his career. He averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds in 79 games, all starts, for Detroit last season.