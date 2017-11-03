Thousands Sign Petition To Keep Casey Affleck From Presenting At Oscars

NEW YORK (CBS) – Thousands of people have signed an online petition to ban actor Casey Affleck from being a presenter at the next Oscars.
The petition, started by New York filmmaker Cameron Bossert, asks the Academy to bar Affleck due to sexual harassment allegations made against him.
A lawsuit filed in 2010 by two women working on a movie with Affleck accuses him of “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances.”
Affleck, a Massachusetts native, won best actor for “Manchester By The Sea.” Traditionally, the previous year’s best actor presents the best actress award.
So far, over 17,000 people have signed the petition.
Last month, brother Ben Affleck apologized for a groping incident. He had said he was “saddened and angry” by the allegations involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.