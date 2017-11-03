Loaded AK-47 Found In Vacant Dorchester Apartment

BOSTON (CBS) – Someone left behind a loaded AK-47 in a vacant Dorchester apartment, and now police have the gun.
Officers responded to a call for a weapon near 30 Homes Ave. late Wednesday morning. Police said when they got there, officers were directed to an apartment where they safely recovered a loaded AK-47 assault rifle.
A person working inside the apartment found the rifle while the apartment was being cleaned and prepared for new tenants, police said.
The rifle is among more than 600 illegal firearms recovered by Boston Police so far in 2017.