Loaded AK-47 Found In Vacant Dorchester Apartment

Filed Under: AK-47, Boston Police

BOSTON (CBS) – Someone left behind a loaded AK-47 in a vacant Dorchester apartment, and now police have the gun.

Officers responded to a call for a weapon near 30 Homes Ave. late Wednesday morning. Police said when they got there, officers were directed to an apartment where they safely recovered a loaded AK-47 assault rifle.

ak471 Loaded AK 47 Found In Vacant Dorchester Apartment

A loaded AK-47 assault rifle was found in a vacant Dorchester apartment on Wednesday, Nov. 1,
2017. (Boston Police Department photo)

A person working inside the apartment found the rifle while the apartment was being cleaned and prepared for new tenants, police said.

The rifle is among more than 600 illegal firearms recovered by Boston Police so far in 2017.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch