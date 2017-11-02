Teacher Apologizes After Using Math Problem About 9/11 Attacks

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – What was supposed to be just another problem to solve for a freshman math class has turned into a controversy after a teacher used the September 11 attacks as a word problem on a test.

The Newburyport High School teacher used specifics from the September 11 terrorist attacks, down to the flight number.

Many in the Newburyport community took offense to the problem, especially considering resident Tom Pecorelli died on American Airlines Flight 11 that day.

“It’s pretty offensive. 9/11 is a serious tragedy. Thousands of people died that day,” said senior Andrew Kress.

While some are certainly offended that this math problem was about the 9/11 attacks, some parents and students accept the teacher’s apology.

“She’s a nice woman. I think she just made an honest mistake,” said senior Landyn Murphy.

One mother whose son is in the class agrees.

“I told her thank you for the apology but no worries. Teachers don’t grow and become better teachers if they don’t try new things,” said parent Nicole O’Connor.

The school released this statement reading in part “this was an exercise in poor judgment by the educator who intended to use the historical event as a mechanism to engage students in thoughtful discussion.”

“I wouldn’t call for anyone to be fired over it. I think that would be a little extreme,” one student said.