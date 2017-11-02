New Sam Adams Beer Too Strong To Be Sold In 12 States

Keller @ Large: Why Is Common Sense And Decency So Difficult?Jon says it never dawned on the titans of industry that they had any obligation to the public beyond pocketing their money.

New Sam Adams Beer Too Strong To Be Sold In 12 StatesUtopias is 28 percent alcohol by volume--which is above the legal limit in several states, including New Hampshire and Vermont.

Keller @ Large: Let’s Make It Harder For Mass Murderers, Not EasierA viewer asks - are they going to try to ban rental trucks now like they have with bump stocks since the Las Vegas murders?

Methuen Family Rushed To Hospital After CO Poisoning From GeneratorA family of four was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Methuen.