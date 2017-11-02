Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Deliciously Different Pizzas

While there’s nothing more satisfying than a plain cheese pie, sometimes you want a pizza with pizazz. For a truly unique pizza, no one tops these 8 Great places that dare to be different.

Fellini Pizzeria

Providence, Cranston RI

With locations in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island, Fellini Pizzeria is fun and funky spot serving some of the most creative pies in all of New England. There’s the Kitchen Sink, topped with penne pasta, scallions, roasted red peppers, garlic, pepperoni and feta in a parmesan cream sauce; and the Sweet Heaven piled high with ricotta, creamy parmesan sauce, and bacon. But for something truly original, hit Fellini on the day before Thanksgiving. Because that is the day the Fellini team dons their turkey hats and stuffs everything you love about the holiday meal, onto a pizza – turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy with a side of cranberry sauce.

Cornerstone Pizza

Ogunquit, Portsmouth

The pizzas at Cornerstone Pizza in Ogunquit, Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are so tempting that it is hard to pick just one. At the Maine location, Phantom always feels compelled to order the Lobster Pizza, smothered in a lemony lobster salad. But for something truly special, go with the Cajun Rubbed BBQ Pork Pizza, topped with slow roasted pork and red cabbage slaw.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria

New Haven, Chestnut Hill

Frank Pepe Pizzeria has been a New Haven institution for decades, and now you can get their coal-fired beauties at the Chestnut Hill Mall. The deliciously different pie that put Pepe’s on the map is their nationally acclaimed white clam pizza, with fresh shucked clams, garlic, oregano, olive oil and grated cheese.

D. Palmieri Bakery

Johnston, RI

D. Palmieri Bakery in Johnston, Rhode Island is a family owned bakery that’s been serving Italian specialties for decades. If you have never had a pizza strip, D. Palmieri’s is the place to get one. The square slices are native to The Ocean State, and have a thick crust topped simply with tomato sauce and oregano, served at room temperature/ This pizza is so tasty, no cheese is necessary.

Easy Pie

Braintree, Revere

Forget everything you know about your local House of Pizza, because at Easy Pie in Braintree and Revere, the pizza shop has been reinvented. The craziest pie at Easy Pie is the dessert S’mores pizza. It’s topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, marshmallow, caramel, Nutella and powdered sugar.

Pastoral

Fort Point

Pastoral in Boston’s Fort Point is a high-energy spot that makes phenomenal pizza with the help of a large, wood-fired oven and lots farm fresh ingredients. For a taste of something really authentic, nothing tops Pastoral’s eye-popping combination of lemon, mozzarella, jalapeño, arugula, and thin pieces of dried Japanese tuna, known as bonito flakes, that shockingly shake and shimmy atop the pizza.

Volturno

Worcester

Volturno in Worcester offers true Neapolitan pizza with top-notch ingredients, fired in a 900 degree oven, in about ninety seconds. Of all the pizzas at Volturno, the pistachio is the most unexpectedly delicious, made with fennel sausage, melted mozzarella, and amazing housemade pistachio pesto.

Otto Pizza

Multiple locations

Rounding out the Great 8 is Otto Pizza. This local chain has several locations throughout Greater Boston and Southern Maine, and offers 24 signature pizzas, several of which are offered by the slice, daily. There is juicy Pulled Pork and sweet Mango, and a Mashed Potato and Bacon which may sound messy, but the crispy crust stands up to the challenge.

