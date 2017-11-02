Marshfield Teen Accused Of Making Online Threats

MARSHFIELD – An 18-year-old student at Marshfield High School is accused of making online threats to burn down the town and “take out” every last member of the school.

Andrew Lomuscio of Marshfield is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after his arraignment Thursday in Plymouth District Court.

Lomuscio was charged with threats to commit a crime (murder), electronic threat to use a firearm to disrupt a school, and threats to evacuate or disrupt a school.

Marshfield Police said they learned Wednesday night of a threatening Instagram post from Lomuscio.

In his post, Lomuscio “threatened to burn down the town of Marshfield and to take out every last Marshfield Ram with a glock, while making a shooting gesture with his fingers to his head,” police said.

The Rams are the Marshfield High’s mascot for its sports teams.

Police located Lomuscio, who was involuntarily committed by authorities to a local hospital for a medical evaluation while an arrest warrant was sought.

Marshfield High School has about 1,341 students, according to its website.