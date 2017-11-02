Astros Romp Past Dodgers For 1st Title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 for their first World Series title in franchise history.

Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.

George Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer — tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley — when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.

Game 7 had been fairly quiet in the late innings, with both teams’ pitching staffs finding much less trouble than their starters. The Dodgers mounted rallies in the fifth and sixth innings, but got only one run.

