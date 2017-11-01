Wednesday’s Child: 5-Year-Old Selena

Selena is a sweet, smart and determined five-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. Her favorite activities include doodling, coloring and counting. She is able to count up to 20!

Selena is on the Autism Spectrum. She has some words, but is not yet able to utilize expressive language. Selena has impressed her caregivers with her ability to retain information like letters and colors, as well as her ability to follow directions that she is given. Selena is currently enrolled in a public school setting where she is receiving extra supports.

Legally freed for adoption, Selena’s social worker is open to exploring a family of any constellation where Selena can be the youngest or only child in the home. An ideal family for Selena will be able to advocate for Selena’s needs, seek appropriate resources, and provide her with unconditional love and support. They must also be willing to maintain contact with Selena’s birth parents in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.