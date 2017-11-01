Mookie Betts Is Heading Back To World Series Of Bowling

BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts will be playing in a World Series after all.

It’s probably not the World Series the Red Sox outfielder would have preferred, but Betts will look to roll some strikes when he returns to the PBA World Series of Bowling, which gets underway next week in Reno, Nevada.

In addition to being a star on the diamond and basketball court in high school, Betts was also an accomplished bowler, averaging a 230 at John Overton High School in Tennessee. He was named the Tennessee boys Bowler of the Year in 2010, and still plays in leagues with family and friends over the offseason.

Betts explained his love for bowling to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche down in Fort Myers back in 2015.

“That’s a family thing,” Betts told Roche at Spring Training. “My mom, dad, aunts and uncles, we all go bowling in the offseason. It’s a family thing that has stuck around, and I have it in my back pocket.”

Betts also competed in the 2015 World Series of Bowling, averaging a 190 over his four days at the tournament. He finished 212th out of 240 bowlers, impressive considering he had just two weeks of practice after the Red Sox were ousted from the postseason.

“I hope I can do a little better than I did last time,” Betts said Tuesday, according to the PBA’s website. “I think I understand the mental side of what I need to do a little more, but it’s not like I have it down pat. But I can use my experience from last time. We’ll see.”

Betts said he hopes to finish in the Top 150 in this year’s field of 195 bowlers.