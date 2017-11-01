WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Over/Under: Who Wins More, Brady Or His Former Backups Combined?

Filed Under: Over-Under, Sports News, The Adam Jones Show, The Game Of Jones

BOSTON (CBS) — Who will win more games next season: Tom Brady, or all of his former backups combined?

It was an Over/Under Tuesday on the Adam Jones Show, as Jones and Nick Cattles discussed that very topic and several others. Here are the over/under numbers, along with Jones’ answers:

Jimmy Garoppolo wins as a starter: Over/Under Jacoby Brissett’s wins

“Jacoby Brissett’s already done more than Garoppolo has,” said Jones. “Jacoby Brissett won a game last year as a rookie. I wonder if Garoppolo could have done that as a rookie. … He’s already got two more wins than Garoppolo? I’m not even sure Garoppolo gets to the two. … Give me Brissett, I say the under in that debate.”

Tom Brady’s time as Patriots starter: Over/Under 3.5 seasons

“I’m taking the over right now,” said Jones. “I know that’s ridiculous. I feel like the older Brady gets, the more rope I give him. … He could play until hes 45! I’m not saying I believe he’ll play at a high level or this level until he’s 45, but right now I’m not betting against him.”

Bill Belichick’s time as Patriots head coach: Over/Under time Brady is Patriots QB

“I’m still saying Bill, over,” said Jones. “The fact that Garoppolo is now gone breathes a little more life into Brady and Belichick riding off into the sunset together. … I’m at least giving that some credence, but no. Over. Bill Belichick will be here longer than Brady.”

Round the Patriots draft a QB next year: Over/Under 2.5

“I say over,” said Jones. “I don’t necessarily even want them drafting quarterbacks. But like I said earlier, you want to churn out guys [rounds] five, six, seven, bring in an undrafted guy, I think you have just about as good a chance hitting there as you do targeting a guy.”

Wins for Tom Brady in 2018: Over/Under wins by QBs who have backed him up

“It’s definitely going to be Brady over, right?” said Jones. “Brady’s going to win like 10 games. What’s Garoppolo gonna win, four? I don’t know, maybe Brissett gets a win here, Hoyer gets a win there. Over for Tom Brady.”

More from The Adam Jones Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch