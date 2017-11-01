WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Can We Make Local Pedestrian, Bike Paths Safer?

BOSTON (CBS) –From metal posts, to concrete columns, to large decorative planters, security experts say we can expect to see even more barriers used to separate pedestrians and bicyclists from vehicles.

In Cambridge’s Central Square, blocks along at least one pedestrian path put walkers and bicyclists at ease after New York City’s truck attack on a similarly crowded bike path.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary. Because it’s like you leave your home and you pray that you make it back home safely. And when you hear something like that, you’re like ‘wow, why is there so much anger in this world?'” said Debbie Hill.

Bollards in Cambridge (WBZ-TV)

“It’s nice to have this protective barrier,” added cyclist Renee Bell. “because a lot of cars aren’t particularly cautious.”

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said it’s not feasible to protect every pedestrian area.

He walked along a bike path in Boston’s North End, saying bollards would be an ideal addition and more could be popping up as a response to the attack.

“The problem is here.” He pointed to a break in the path leading to a parking lot. “If you run the bollards to here, what do you do in this area? Even if you put a gate up, you’ve got a parking lot here where people are going to drive through here.”

Mayor Marty Walsh says bollards have worked in Downtown Crossing, which is full of bollards and closed to most vehicles.

“You know we have barricades down there kind of at the beginning of the road. In some ways, it protects Downtown Crossing, but across the city it’s difficult, so it’s about, how do you prevent things?”

Barriers put runner Peter Riddle, who works in Downtown Crossing, at ease. He was at the site of the second blast in the Boston Marathon attack and is now headed to the New York City Marathon only days after terror struck there.

“We look to the spectators to give us a boost along the course, and now we look to them to help us with our own safety as well as their own,” said Riddle.

