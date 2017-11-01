Popular Over-The-Counter Antacids Could Increase The Risk Of Stomach Cancer

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study finds that the long-term use of popular over-the-counter antacids called proton-pump inhibitors more than doubles the risk of gastric cancer.
Proton-pump inhibitors include medications like Prilosec, Nexium, and Prevacid.
This study was not able to prove that the medications lead to a higher risk of gastric cancer, it just suggested an association.
They also studied conflicts with another recent study that suggested no increased risk of stomach cancer with these medications.
That said, doctors and patients should exercise caution when using them over a long period of time.