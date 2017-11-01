Popular Over-The-Counter Antacids Could Increase The Risk Of Stomach Cancer

Popular Over-The-Counter Antacids Could Increase The Risk Of Stomach CancerA new study shows the use of proton-pump inhibitors doubles the risk of gastric cancer.

Can We Make Local Pedestrian, Bike Paths Safer?WBZ-TV's security analyst Ed Davis said New York and Boston can expect to see more bollards blocking off bike paths and pedestrian-only areas.

Cambridge Reviewing New Bike Lanes After Businesses ComplainSome business owners say the bike lanes are taking all their parking spaces and hurting their bottom line.

Methuen Residents Feel 'Trapped' By Downed Trees Days After StormDays after a storm that impacted much of the region, residents of a Methuen neighborhood feel stuck as they wait for cleanup.