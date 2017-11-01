WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Gorman: Cavaliers Won’t Make It To Eastern Conference Finals

Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Mike Gorman, NBA, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The 7-2 Celtics have overcome some early season adversity and are off to a great start. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are not.

The Cavs are just 3-4 with losses to both the Knicks and Nets. They’re giving up 110 points per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday, and believes LeBron James and the Cavaliers are in big trouble this season.

“I don’t think the Cavaliers are going to make the Eastern Conference Finals. I think their best basketball is behind them,” said Gorman, saying that it would be a tall task for LeBron to beat the Celtics and Wizards on his own come playoff time.

“I think he has enough pride in his game to continue to play well, but I don’t think he’ll be in Cleveland next year,” he added. “I think he’ll be in Los Angeles.”

As for the Celtics, the most impressive part of their strong start is the team’s defense and rebounding, which rank at the top of the league.

“I was a guy who said in the preseason they’d have to win games 118-115, and that’s not the case at all. This is just another example at how good Brad [Stevens] is and how good he is at convincing guys to go along with what he wants.”

Gorman said many Celtics players are playing above his expectations, highlighted by rookie Jayson Tatum.

“Guys are better than expected. Jaylen Brown is better than expected. Most guys don’t want to go near that big guy from Australia,” he said, referring to the scrappy Aron Baynes. “It’s just a case of guys playing harder than they usually play at this time of the year. That’s something they’ve exhibited since the beginning of the year, even when they lost the first two games, is they’re going to play hard all the time.

“They’re better than I thought they were, especially on the defensive end,” said Gorman.

The biggest knock on Kyrie Irving when the Celtics acquired him ahead of the season was his lack of effort on defense. That has not been the case to start his career in Boston.

“I just had him as a guy who didn’t bother to defend, and that hasn’t been the case here at all. He is among the league leaders in steals and is aggressive on his guy. He is really trying to do what he said he wanted to do, which was to come to a team and be the guy. If you want to be the guy on a team, you have to play on both ends of the floor,” said Gorman.

“They’re rebounding by committee. Look at the box score after a game and there are four guys with seven or more rebounds. Al Horford is averaging 8-9 per game; if he does that all year then this team will not have problems this year. Certainly not the problems the Cavaliers are having.”

Listen to Toucher & Rich’s full chat with Mike Gorman in the podcast above!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch