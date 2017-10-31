WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Make Up Your Own Mind

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: George Papadopolous, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Paul Manafort

BOSTON (CBS) – When cable TV and the internet came of age with the promise of news on demand and an endless supply of information at your fingertips, we were told it would make us the best-informed citizens ever.

Right?

Wrong.

The web, it turns out, is the most prolific conduit of lies and disinformation ever created. And while it’s true that all sorts of source material is readily available, you still have to seek it out. Letting others do the work for you is a terrible mistake.

Which brings us to Monday’s disclosures of the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and an aide on an array of fraud and conspiracy charges, and the plea deal with a former Trump campaign advisor who admits to a range of contacts with Russian officials and an interest in dirt they said they had on Hillary Clinton. These documents are readily available online. You can read both of them in about 15 minutes.

Why bother?

Because you can judge for yourself if the Manafort allegations sound plausible, and draw some useful insight into who he is that can help you analyze additional info about him that may become public later.

In the case of the advisor, George Papadopolous, he has pled guilty to the charges therein, so you can add those agreed-upon facts to your understanding of the Trump operation.

Since these stories came out, partisans on both sides have been furiously promoting their spin on what they mean.

My advice is, don’t out-source your opinion to them.

Read the documents here and here and make up your own mind. Being an informed news consumer means sometimes, you have to work at it.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch