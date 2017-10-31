WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Jayson Tatum Makes Impact Without Scoring In Celtics’ Win Over Spurs

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Matt Dolloff, NBA, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum’s scoring ability is what made him such a coveted prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft, but the 19-year-old is showing early on that he can make a big impact without putting a lot of points on the board.

The rookie continued to show off his impressive skill set on Monday in the Celtics’ 108-94 win over the Spurs, especially on the defensive end. He was as active as anyone in white & green as a defender, constantly using his length to contest shots. He racked up three blocks and finished fourth on the team behind only Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and Jaylen Brown with a plus-10 rating.

Tatum contributed just seven points of his own on offense, but he was second on the team only to Horford with 11 rebounds, all on defense. He is fifth among all rookies with seven rebounds per game and second with 1.1 blocks through his first seven games. Entering Tuesday, the Celtics lead the NBA with a 95.6 defensive rating, and Tatum has been a surprisingly big part of that.

Horford took notice of how well Tatum and the Celtics’ other young players performed in their own end.

“I think Tatum was great defensively,” Horford said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “He was awesome rebounding the ball. So I’ve just been very impressed with their poise and their focus from game to game, because it’s not easy. And I know it’s early, but we’re been building some good habits.”

dl jayson tatum celtics spurs Jayson Tatum Makes Impact Without Scoring In Celtics Win Over Spurs

Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against Jayson Tatum on Oct. 30, 2017 at the TD Garden. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Perhaps most impressive is that Tatum is third among all rookies in minutes per game with 33.1, which is behind only the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and the 76ers’ Ben Simmons. The Gordon Hayward injury may have necessitated an uptick in playing time, but it’s not like Tatum hasn’t earned it.

Tatum is still just 19 and will likely hit the proverbial “rookie wall” at some point, and he obviously made his share of mistakes on offense against the Spurs. But overall, he has not looked like a rookie so far – and he’s showing how good he can be at both ends of the court.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS, or any subsidiaries. Have a news tip, question, or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch