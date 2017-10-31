Halloween On Hold: Which Mass. Towns Postponed Trick-Or-Treat?

BOSTON (CBS) — The following towns have postponed and rescheduled their trick-or-treat nights due to storm damage, flooding, and power outages from Sunday’s storm:

Methuen announced that they will be holding trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.

Lowell has decided to move their trick-or-treat night to Friday due to safety concerns.

Chelmsford moved theirs to Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of widespread power outages.

Dracut has also moved their trick-or-treat to Friday “due to the severe storm that impacted Dracut overnight.”

Tewksbury and Billerica followed suit. Westford treat-or-treating has also been postponed to Friday.

Merrimack, New Hampshire moved their trick-or-treat night to Wednesday.

Boxford also canceled trick-or-treating but did not reschedule.

The town of Pelham, New Hampshire will celebrate on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.