WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Halloween On Hold: Which Mass. Towns Postponed Trick-Or-Treat?

Filed Under: Halloween, Trick Or Treat

BOSTON (CBS) — The following towns have postponed and rescheduled their trick-or-treat nights due to storm damage, flooding, and power outages from Sunday’s storm:

Methuen announced that they will be holding trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.

Lowell has decided to move their trick-or-treat night to Friday due to safety concerns.

Chelmsford moved theirs to Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of widespread power outages.

Dracut has also moved their trick-or-treat to Friday “due to the severe storm that impacted Dracut overnight.”

Tewksbury and Billerica followed suit. Westford treat-or-treating has also been postponed to Friday.

Merrimack, New Hampshire moved their trick-or-treat night to Wednesday.

“The Town of Merrimack sustained numerous power outages, downed electrical wires, and fallen trees from the recent storm,” Merrimack, New Hampshire Police said in a release. “We want to ensure that everyone has a safe time Trick or Treating therefore Trick or Treat will be postponed until Wednesday, November 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

Boxford also canceled trick-or-treating but did not reschedule.

The town of Pelham, New Hampshire will celebrate on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch