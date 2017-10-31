Dunkin’ Donuts Says It Will Focus On Offering More Deals

CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts loyalists are going to love this news.
The Canton-based chain is focusing on giving customers bigger deals. In-store traffic is down overall and Dunkin’ is looking to do something to get more customers in the door.
CEO Nigel Travis told Reuters that his company will increase the number of promotions it runs.
“Our franchisees are now seeing the value of value and you will see a lot more in the future,” he said.
The recent Sip, Peel, Win! game boosted hot coffee sales.
McDonald’s also said recently it will be offering more deals in 2018 as cheap burgers and soda continue to be a hit with Americans.