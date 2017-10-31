Dartmouth Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Filed Under: Bill Kelley, Dartmouth College, Paul Whalen, Todd Heatherton

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three psychology professors at Dartmouth College are under criminal investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Ivy League college said last week that the professors were put on paid leave and had their access to campus restricted due to allegations of serious misconduct.

dartmouth Dartmouth Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. (Photo by Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images)

The college later told authorities that it has received allegations of sexual misconduct. Based on that information, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday it will conduct a criminal investigation along with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.

The professors — Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen — did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch