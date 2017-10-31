Collette Divitto, Businesswoman With Down Syndrome, Honored As ‘New Englander Of The Year’

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been quite a year for Collette Divitto.

Last November, WBZ-TV shared the story of this Boston baker with Down syndrome working to grow her cookie business.

Since then, millions of people have been introduced to Collettey’s Cookies, and she’s sold tens of thousands of cookies. On Monday night, she was honored as a “New Englander Of The Year” by the New England Council in recognition of her advocacy for employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

.@colletteycookie gets standing O after accepting New Englander of Year Award, one year since #WBZ shared her story https://t.co/EgIirGCpac pic.twitter.com/jcdyct36c7 — Ryan Kath (@ryankath) October 31, 2017

Divitto received a standing ovation from the crowd of about 1,700 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston. In her speech, she thanked her mother for never treating her like she was disabled, “teaching me how to be strong, and to never, never give up.”

In a heartwarming tribute, Divitto was serenaded by Irish tenor singer Ronan Tynan.

Others receiving “New Englander Of The Year” honors Monday night included Gov. Charlie Baker and the CEOs of State Street and Edesia.