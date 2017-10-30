WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

25 Students Sent To Hospitals Over Kitchen Chemical Fumes

By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Braintree

BRAINTREE (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen students at a Massachusetts middle school were taken to hospitals due to possible exposure to chemicals from a cleaning solution.

East Middle School Principal John Sheehan told parents a solution used to clean ovens wasn’t fully drained before the oven was turned on Monday morning.

Sheehan says the fire department was called to the Braintree school because of the smell. Several students complained of eye irritation.

Officials say 25 students and a worker were taken to hospitals out of an abundance of caution. They are OK and are being released.

Sheehan says health and fire officials have deemed the building safe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

More from Christina Hager
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch