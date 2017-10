United Flight Diverted To Logan After Reports Of Smoke In The CabinA United Airlines flight flying to Washington D.C. was diverted to Logan Airport in Boston after smoke was reported in the cabin of the plane.

Swastikas Spray-Painted On Cars In MethuenCars and property were spray-painted with swastikas and crude language in Methuen overnight.

Keller @ Large: Previewing 2018 With Mass Dem. Party Chair Gus BickfordThe Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Gus Bickford, sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week to discuss the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Study: Majority Of Plainridge Park Casino Revenue Comes From ResidentsUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst researchers said in a survey released Thursday that nearly 80 percent of all revenue at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville was derived from Massachusetts residents.