Man Struck By Cars, Killed In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — A man has died after he was in by a car on Willard Street in Quincy.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The man, in his 40’s, was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that he may have been impacted by multiple cars,” officials said.

All of the drivers involved stopped at the scene and talked to police.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity at this time.

No more information has been released.