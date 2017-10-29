Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Memorial Banner Not Allowed At Parade By Lions Club

Filed Under: Lindsey Keane, Paul Burton, Woburn

WOBURN (CBS) — The Lions Day Parade in Woburn is a fun town tradition that allows kids to dress in Halloween costumes and collect candy, but one community member said her run-in with the Lions Club has left her feeling uncomfortable about attending.

“I don’t think that it’s something that I feel welcomed at, at this point in time,” said Lindsay Keane, 25.

Keane said she has been coming to the parade for 20 years. This year, she wanted to hold up a sign honoring her son, Noah, but the Lions Club members said it was not allowed.

Noah died last year from a traumatic brain injury. He was 15-months-old.

banner Memorial Banner Not Allowed At Parade By Lions Club

Memorial banner of Noah, made by Lindsey Keane (WBZ-TV)

“I received a phone call at work around 3 o’clock telling us that he was unresponsive,” she recalled.

He was being watched by a babysitter at the time, Keane said.

In May, Noah’s death was ruled a homicide but no charges have been filed.

noah Memorial Banner Not Allowed At Parade By Lions Club

Noah (Photo Courtesy of Lindsey Keane)

“We were told our family has made this far too political for the Lions Club to stand behind,” Keane said.

The Lions Club sent her an emailing saying in part: “After careful, well discussed review of your request this was voted “not to pass’ on allowing you to participate. As professionals we would think that you would accept our decision as this was our to make and move on.”

Keane said she was shocked by their response.

“I can’t respect for anyone and I don’t think anyone deserves that. I think that it’s just a beautiful banner with his pictures and we were hoping that we could just do a memorial tribute,” Keane said.

The Lions Club declined to comment on Sunday but did apologize for their harsh response to Keane family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch