Memorial Banner Not Allowed At Parade By Lions Club

WOBURN (CBS) — The Lions Day Parade in Woburn is a fun town tradition that allows kids to dress in Halloween costumes and collect candy, but one community member said her run-in with the Lions Club has left her feeling uncomfortable about attending.

“I don’t think that it’s something that I feel welcomed at, at this point in time,” said Lindsay Keane, 25.

Keane said she has been coming to the parade for 20 years. This year, she wanted to hold up a sign honoring her son, Noah, but the Lions Club members said it was not allowed.

Noah died last year from a traumatic brain injury. He was 15-months-old.

“I received a phone call at work around 3 o’clock telling us that he was unresponsive,” she recalled.

He was being watched by a babysitter at the time, Keane said.

In May, Noah’s death was ruled a homicide but no charges have been filed.

“We were told our family has made this far too political for the Lions Club to stand behind,” Keane said.

The Lions Club sent her an emailing saying in part: “After careful, well discussed review of your request this was voted “not to pass’ on allowing you to participate. As professionals we would think that you would accept our decision as this was our to make and move on.”

Keane said she was shocked by their response.

“I can’t respect for anyone and I don’t think anyone deserves that. I think that it’s just a beautiful banner with his pictures and we were hoping that we could just do a memorial tribute,” Keane said.

The Lions Club declined to comment on Sunday but did apologize for their harsh response to Keane family.