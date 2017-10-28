Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Police: Shootings Leave 6 Injured In Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Police say multiple shootings have left six people injured in Boston.

Boston police say two men were wounded in shootings near Boston International High School in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday. Police say a man was shot at around 1 a.m.

A woman was shot in Roxbury around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Police spokeswoman Rachel McGuire says a woman was shot in Dorchester about 10 minutes later.

A few hours later another woman was shot. Preliminary information indicates it may have been a domestic incident.

No one sustained injuries considered life-threatening.

