WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Sunday PM | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Firefighter Back On The Job After Serious Injury

By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Chelsea Fire, Firefighter, Revere

REVERE (CBS) – A Revere firefighter is back on duty after an extremely close call where he was badly injured at an apartment fire in Chelsea last year.

It’s been almost a 16-month recovery for Lt. Rob DeMauro but Friday, he returned to the firehouse on Revere Beach Parkway. With his injuries, DeMauro sometimes wondered if this day would ever come.

revere firefighter Firefighter Back On The Job After Serious Injury

The Chelsea Apartment Fire (WBZ-TV)

“I had kind of a traumatic brain injury and I broke my neck and I broke my back,” DeMauro said.

It was June of 2016 and Revere firefighters were helping out at a big apartment fire in Chelsea. DeMauro and his crew were around the back of the building when without warning, part of the roof came down on them. “Part of the roof came down on top of all three of us,” DeMauro says.

revere firefighter2 Firefighter Back On The Job After Serious Injury

Revere Firefighter Lt. Rob DeMauro (WBZ-TV)

His two fellow firefighters weren’t hurt as bad as DeMauro. It was as if he took the brunt of the roof collapse. Months of rehab have brought him back to work but it did not return his memory.

“I remember being at the fire but at a certain point I can’t remember anything after I got hit,” DeMauro says.

revere firefighter1 Firefighter Back On The Job After Serious Injury

Lt. Rob DeMauro (WBZ-TV)

DeMauro says he is back where he belongs and is feeling strong. “Yeah it’s definitely a camaraderie, the guys are the best,” DeMauro says.

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch