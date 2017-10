BOSTON (CBS) – As part of our ongoing WBZ Cares series, we take an hour every month to talk about the inspiring work done by a local charitable organization. This month, we’ll be talking with folks from One Summit, an organization dedicated to empowering kids with cancer through experiential learning and mentorship from U.S. Navy Seals. Tune in to hear how the group got started, what the program is all about, and how you can help.

https://onesummit.org/