Report: Malcom Brown (Ankle) Likely Out For Patriots Against Chargers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are already dealing with one sudden, major absence with the loss of Dont’a Hightower. But it appears that they will be shorthanded on the defensive line as well.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Friday, the Pats are expected to be without Brown against the Chargers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium as he battles an ankle injury. The defensive tackle was absent for all three days of practice from Wednesday-Friday along with cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), who is also expected to be out.

More will be known about Brown’s status when the final injury report for Patriots-Chargers is released on Friday.

Brown had been emerging as one of the Patriots’ best defensive linemen through the first seven games of the season. He has also defended the run as well as anyone and was a big part of the defense’s recent turnaround against the Bucs, Jets, and Falcons. In Week 6, Jets running backs rushed three times for just two yards against him and he also recorded a sack against Josh McCown.

The absence of the 2015 first-round pick will open up opportunities for veterans Alan Branch and Lawrence Guy. Branch has struggled to earn snaps in 2017, playing just 23 in each of the last two games. Guy, meanwhile, played just 26 snaps against the Falcons after playing 41 in the previous two games.

Rookie Adam Butler could also be in line for an increased role in their defensive front. He played 28 snaps against the Falcons after playing no more than 18 in each of the previous three games, logging his first career sack.