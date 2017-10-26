Tuukka Rask Cleared To Play, But Will Be Backup Vs. Sharks

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask will be back with the Bruins on Thursday night, but likely not on the ice.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed on Thursday that Rask has officially been cleared to play after missing the past two games with a concussion, but will be the backup to Anton Khudobin on Thursday when the Bruins take on the Sharks at TD Garden. Cassidy said that Rask is likely to return on Saturday against the Kings and he feels the goalie will benefit from having an extra day of practice before getting back to game action.

He originally suffered the injury on Wednesday, Oct. 18 during a practice drill when Anders Bjork accidentally crashed into him while he was in goal. Khudobin allowed eight goals in the two games Rask missed, posting an .887 save percentage.

Rask wasn’t spectacular in his four starts prior to the injury either, going 1-3 with a 3.30 goals against average and .882 save percentage. But the netminder said after practice that he “felt good” and feels “no symptoms whatsoever” from his concussion as he gets ready to try to bounce back on Saturday.

Defenseman Kevan Miller (upper body) also appears on track to dress on Thursday night, but Cassidy still described him as a game-time decision. David Krejci (back), meanwhile, remains “week-to-week” and has been ruled out for at least the next two games. Cassidy will likely mix and match his centers to see what works based on matchups and performance while Krejci is out.