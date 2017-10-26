Convictions Thrown Out Over Sleeping Jurors In Revere Manslaughter Case

BOSTON (CBS) — The state Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of a man accused of beating another man to death–all because the judge failed to question two jurors who fell asleep during the proceedings.

Anthony Villalobos was one of seven men found guilty in the death of 22-year-old Jose Alicea, who was beaten to death outside a nightclub in 2009.

Villalobos was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery, but those convictions were overthrown Thursday and a new trial was ordered because the judge did not question the jurors who fell asleep.

Suffolk County DA's Office says today's SJC decision in case of Anthony Villalobos is "disappointing and frustrating." — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) October 26, 2017

The judge in the case was told by the prosecution that one juror fell asleep several times; the next day, another juror was sound asleep. The judge never questioned either one.

The court writes, “The judge’s response leaves us with serious doubt the defendant received a fair trial, to which he is constitutionally entitled.”

