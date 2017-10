Police Recover $14,000 Flute Stolen From College StudentA $14,000 solid silver flute is back in the hands of a Boston University student after it was stolen two months ago.

Good Samaritans Save Driver Trapped In Burning CarStrangers worked together to help save a woman who was trapped inside her car after a crash.

Prosecutor: Accused Lynn Kidnapper Told Police He Wanted To Kill ChildProsecutors say the man accused of trying to take a stranger's baby from a Lynn laundromat told police he intended to slit the little girl's throat.

Girl Wins Boys Golf Tournament But Not Trophy Due To MIAA RulesA girl at Lunenburg High School won first place in a varsity boys golf tournament but did not receive the trophy due to MIAA rules.