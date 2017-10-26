Report: Hightower Out For Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots defense will need to play the rest of 2017 without their defensive captain. Dont’a Hightower is reportedly out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news of Hightower’s season-ending injury via Twitter on Thursday. The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe first reported on Wednesday that Hightower is dealing with a right shoulder injury.
NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi added on Thursday that Hightower also injured his right pectoral muscle, but the severity was not known until Rapoport’s confirmation.
Hightower had played in four straight games after missing Weeks 2-3 with a knee ailment. The season-ending pectoral injury will mark 22 games missed for Hightower since the start of the 2014 season. However, he had never missed a playoff game over his first five years in the NFL.
This is a developing story…