Report: Hightower Out For Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots defense will need to play the rest of 2017 without their defensive captain. Dont’a Hightower is reportedly out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news of Hightower’s season-ending injury via Twitter on Thursday. The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe first reported on Wednesday that Hightower is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi added on Thursday that Hightower also injured his right pectoral muscle, but the severity was not known until Rapoport’s confirmation.

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower has a torn pec and is out for the year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2017

Hightower had played in four straight games after missing Weeks 2-3 with a knee ailment. The season-ending pectoral injury will mark 22 games missed for Hightower since the start of the 2014 season. However, he had never missed a playoff game over his first five years in the NFL.

This is a developing story…