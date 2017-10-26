WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Boston Start-Up Hopes To Revolutionize Online Check-Ups

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under: Dr. Mallika Marshall, health

BOSTON (CBS) – We’ve all done it — felt an ache or pain and jumped online to diagnosis ourselves.  Those internet answers can be scary and flat-out wrong.

A Boston start-up now wants to change the way we give ourselves these online check-ups.

“You’ll hear people say all the time ‘I put in cough and I got lung cancer. I put in headache and I had a brain tumor,’ ” said Andrew Le, describing the possible results someone might get when googling their own symptoms.

Le is CEO of Boston-based BuoyHealth.com, a new website that wants to be your first online stop when you’re not feeling well.

“Our goal is to replace googling your symptoms, not to replace doctors,” said Le, a recent graduate of Harvard Medical School.

buoyfounder Boston Start Up Hopes To Revolutionize Online Check Ups

Andrew Le, CEO of BuoyHealth.com. (WBZ-TV)

He said the company’s vision is to replace some of the symptom trackers currently available like WebMD and Google.

Le said Buoy offers a more personalized approach.

“We have 1,700 possible diagnoses. And based on your age and gender we have already started to narrow the questions possible, but also the number of diagnoses possible,” said Le.

When users log onto the site, they are asked a series of questions.

“You answer it and then in real-time those 33,000 questions get re-ranked so the next most important question gets asked,” Le said.

buoygraphic Boston Start Up Hopes To Revolutionize Online Check Ups

(WBZ-TV graphic)

WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall got her own demonstration to see if the website would correctly diagnose a case of strep throat.  Buoy asked questions like how much her throat hurt, if she had any joint pain, and if she felt sick enough to go to the ER.

Le explained all of the questions were being generated in real-time determined by the answers to the previous questions.  After a few minutes, Buoy came back with three possible diagnoses, the first one correctly being strep throat.

Buoy is free for anyone to use. Along with a possible diagnosis, the site includes what steps a patient should consider taking next.  Like all online symptom trackers, this is not an actual diagnosis, and you’ll still need to see a doctor for confirmation and treatment.

More from Dr. Mallika Marshall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch