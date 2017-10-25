WATCH: Bruins Dress Up As Star Wars Characters For Visit To Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) — Every year around this time, the Boston Bruins head to Boston Children’s Hospital to try and put a smile on some faces.

They do not arrive in their Spoked-B sweaters, but a different Halloween theme ever year. They’ve dressed as Minions, Ninja Turtles and characters from Disney’s Frozen in past years. This time around, they snagged their attire from a galaxy far, far away.

Eight Bruins arrived at Boston Children’s on Wednesday dressed up as characters from the Star Wars saga, from both the original movies and the new reboots. David Krejci was Luke Skywalker, complete with a blue lightsaber, though he didn’t have any tussles with Tim Schaller, who was dressed as Darth Vader. Jake DeBrusk was Han Solo with Frank Vatrano as his trusted sidekick Chewbacca, Matt Beleskey was C-3PO, and Charlie McAvoy, despite not seeing any of the films, was Jedi Master Yoda.

Plenty of Stars at this year's #NHLBruins Halloween hospital visit. pic.twitter.com/wkaz6hyHH2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 25, 2017

Ryan Spooner was the favorite of the afternoon though, dressed as Princess Leia, complete with her patented side buns.

“He looks pretty hilarious,” said Krejci.

Krejci added that Wednesday’s event is one that player never say no to when asked to participate.

“We do this every year and come and see a lot of kids,” he said. “We just try to make everyone feel happy.”

“It’s important,” McAvoy said of getting out into the community, especially Boston Children’s Hospital. “I was looking forward to being part of stuff like this, knowing we make these visits. It means a lot for all the guys to come here and try to put a smile on someone else’s face.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s fun. We enjoy it and we don’t see it as time out of our day,” added McAvoy. “These are the things away from hockey that make us all happy and we hope we made someone else’s day.”