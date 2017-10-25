Report: Dustin Pedroia Undergoes Left Knee Surgery

Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

BOSTON (CBS) — After weighing his options since the season ended, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia went under the knife on Wednesday.

According to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, Pedroia had surgery on his balky left knee in New York. The knee bothered him for much of the 2017 season, and he met with several specialists after Boston’s season ended two weeks ago at the hands of the Houston Astros in the ALDS to determine the best course of action.

There is no timetable for his return at the moment.

Pedroia also had left knee surgery following the 2016 season, but it clearly did not fix the issue. It didn’t help that he took a spike from Baltimore’s Manny Machado to his left knee in late April, causing Pedroia to miss the next three games.

The 34-year-old made two trips to the disabled list and was limited to 105 games in 2017 due to various knee issues. He still hit .293 and collected 119 hits but his defense suffered the most, with his defensive WAR dropping from 1.8 in 2016 to -0.2 in 2017.

Pedroia has four years and $56 million left on his current contract with the Red Sox. He’s the fourth member of the Red Sox to undergo surgery this offseason, joining first baseman/DH Hanley Ramirez, starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and reliever Robby Scott.

 

 

