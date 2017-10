BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Representative Geoff Diehl stops by to check in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation. One of Rep. Diehl’s priorities for the state of Massachusetts is rolling back the state sales tax, and tonight he’ll explain why he thinks it’s the right move for the Commonwealth. Rep. Diehl is also running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Elizabeth Warren, and he’ll talk with Dan about his goals for Massachusetts and the country as a whole.