Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due To Fire Hazard

BOSTON (CBS) – Fisher-Price is urging consumers to immediately stop using a line of infant motion seats and return the model to the company for a full refund due to potential fire hazard.

The company has recalled about 65,000 Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats because the motor can overheat. The company says it has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

No injuries were reported.

The recall involves with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and CMR39. Model numbers may be found on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at various retailers including BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017.

The seats, which sold anywhere from $160 to $175, bounce, sway or bounce and sway together. They also vibrate, play 10 songs and nature sounds, and have an overhead mobile.

For more information, call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 or visit www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts.