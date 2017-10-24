Woman Chased By Man On Southbridge Trails In Broad Daylight

SOUTHBRIDGE (CBS) — Southbridge and Sturbridge Police are warning residents to be vigilant while walking on trails or walkways in the two communities. The word of caution came after officials said a woman was chased by a man in the Westville Dam/Recreation area on Monday morning.

The incident was reported by the woman’s boyfriend around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a car first pulled up parallel to the woman as she walked through recreation area on the Southbridge side and “an unknown male subject inside the vehicle motioned for her to come over to him. The female stated that she continued to walk away while ignoring the unknown male subject.”

The car was described as a dark, older model sedan, similar to a Pontiac, possibly with four doors and round tail lights.

A short distance onto the trail, the woman turned back and saw the same man was following her. At that time, she picked up her phone and called her boyfriend.

“The female stated that when the male subject noticed that she was on her cellphone, he immediately began to run towards her,” said police.

While the woman was running away, the man stopped chasing her and left in his car.

The woman was able to safely reach her car, police said.

Officials described the suspect as a white man about 50-years-old, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt with his hood up. He appeared to have white/gray hair and was cleanly shaven.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Police advise anyone walking the trails to walk with a friend if possible, avoid headphones and distractions, and “if anything does not look or feel right please call 911 and we will happily respond to assist.”