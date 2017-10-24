Mattapan Fire Causes $1 Million In Damage

BOSTON (CBS) – An early morning fire caused about $1 million in damages at a commercial building in Mattapan.
Flames broke out just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday in a cinder block building on Blue Hill Ave. The building was an auto body shop and also used for other purposes.
The area where the fire started contained several industrial washers and dryers.
There are no windows in the building, so firefighters had to knock down flames from outside only.
Firefighters cut through a large roll-up garage to gain access.
Foam used to knock down the fire filled the street near the building.