Mattapan Fire Causes $1 Million In Damage

BOSTON (CBS) – An early morning fire caused about $1 million in damages at a commercial building in Mattapan.

Flames broke out just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday in a cinder block building on Blue Hill Ave. The building was an auto body shop and also used for other purposes.

A Mattapan fire caused about $1 million in damage. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

The area where the fire started contained several industrial washers and dryers.

There are no windows in the building, so firefighters had to knock down flames from outside only.

A windowless building caught fire in Mattapan.
(Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Firefighters cut through a large roll-up garage to gain access.

Firefighters used foam to battle a Mattapan fire.
(Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Foam used to knock down the fire filled the street near the building.

