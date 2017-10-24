Mattapan Fire Causes $1 Million In Damage

Garbage Truck Fire Shuts Down Part Of Route 128A garbage truck fire briefly shut down all lanes of Route 128 north in Waltham near the Weston line late Tuesday morning.

Mattapan Fire Causes $1 Million In DamageAn early morning fire caused about $1 million in damages at a commercial building in Mattapan.

1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Lawrence Shootings OvernightFour people were shot in Lawrence overnight, one fatally, and investigators are working to see if the shootings are connected.

Mark Wahlberg Hopes God Forgives Him For 'Boogie Nights'Wahlberg listed "Boogie Nights" when asked if he has prayed for forgiveness for any of his movies.