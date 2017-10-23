Wake For #WhyNotDevin Inspiration To Be Held Monday

SUDBURY (CBS) — A wake will be held for the little boy who inspired the #WhyNotDevin movement Monday.

Six-year-old Devin Suau, of Framingham, lost his fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare pediatric brain cancer, on Friday.

The wake will be at Saint Anselm Church in Sudbury. Friends of Devin and children are asked to come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. “Devin’s Army” and members of the community are invited between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The last two hours, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. have been reserved for family only.

Devin had gotten to know many Boston police officers after he was awarded the task of being an honorary member of the Boston Police Department and leading the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

On Sunday, the Boston Police Department said: “there’s assuredly a special place in heaven for police officers (especially the honorary ones), we’re quite certain Devin’s watching over all of us now.”

The Suau family created the #WhyNotDevin campaign after Devin was diagnosed at the beginning of the year.

“This disease, because of its rarity, gets very little to zero funding, research, or backing from the medical community,” the family had said. “That has to change!”

Over the summer, Devin underwent intense treatment in London.